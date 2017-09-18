Best way to adapt

In any dictionary, adaptation comes before integration. In an article (September 9) about integration, this newspaper failed to give the slightest hint of what is meant by such action. One can take a horse to water…

This holds true even for integration. Why is it that certain groups integrate without any effort while others refuse to make even the slightest effort?

Perhaps certain migrants dreamt of utopia, of luxurious accommodation, a subsidised income and enjoying themselves without any sacrifices or efforts. They must first seek adaptation. Self-help is vital before seeking help from others.

The African refugee communities should organise a voluntary scheme whereby new migrants will be given preliminary work together with courses in trades and the basic 3 Rs.

In the first few months they must be fully occupied to avoid any frustration. I suggest a daily routine of six hours’ work, including four hours of training and education. Pubs and clubs will have to wait and, even then, there must be moderation.

Through such a routine they will learn and adapt to the Western way of life. Integration will follow but only if they are willing and ready to integrate and forget their past habits and culture. There is ample space and need for those who want to adapt.

Emigration is as old as mankind. Those who adapted made a success of their lives. Those who did not have only themselves to blame.

Therefore, before any empty talk, let them make a big effort, learn, adapt and accept that in life the reality is often different from dreams.

No one should expect others to provide what one can achieve through work and adaptation.