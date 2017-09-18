Advert
Monday, September 18, 2017, 06:18 by Frans Said, St Paul’s Bay

Best way to adapt

In any dictionary, adaptation comes before integration. In an article (September 9) about integration, this newspaper failed to give the slightest hint of what is meant by such action. One can take a horse to water…

This holds true even for integration. Why is it that certain groups integrate without any effort while others refuse to make even the slightest effort?

Perhaps certain migrants dreamt of utopia, of luxurious accommodation, a subsidised income and enjoying themselves without any sacrifices or efforts. They must first seek adaptation. Self-help is vital before seeking help from others.

The African refugee communities should organise a voluntary scheme whereby new migrants will be given preliminary work together with courses in trades and the basic 3 Rs.

In the first few months they must be fully occupied to avoid any frustration. I suggest a daily routine of six hours’ work, including four hours of training and education. Pubs and clubs will have to wait and, even then, there must be moderation.

Through such a routine they will learn and adapt to the Western way of life. Integration will follow but only if they are willing and ready to integrate and forget their past habits and culture. There is ample space and need for those who want to adapt.

Emigration is as old as mankind. Those who adapted made a success of their lives. Those who did not have only themselves to blame.

Therefore, before any empty talk, let them make a big effort, learn, adapt and accept that in life the reality is often different from dreams.

No one should expect others to provide what one can achieve through work and adaptation.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Disposal of glass bottles

  2. The fourth commandment

  3. Marsa’s is not a racist cause

  4. Marriage according to natural law

  5. A matter of realising

  6. Leave the referendum law alone

  7. The frescoes at ‘Palazzo Paolina’

  8. Passengers’ baggage

  9. A heavy burden

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 18-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed