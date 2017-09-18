POYC chief moved to head Primary Health Care

Cospicua health centre.

Roseanne Camilleri has been appointed chief executive officer of the Primary Health Care Services within the Ministry for Health.

Ms Camilleri has been working in the National Health Sector since 1988 and has occupied senior executive positions. Ms Camilleri served as the chairperson of the St Luke’s Hospital Management Committee and was also responsible for the drafting of the National Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Plan.

She is the former CEO of the Pharmacy of Your Choice (POYC) Unit who was directly responsible for the management of the POYC Scheme and a number of other national patient-centric projects.

Celia Falzon has taken over as the CEO of the POYC Unit. Ms Falzon has been working for the Ministry for Health since 2014. She has been entrusted with change management at Mater Dei Hospital and within the whole health department.

Prior to her engagement at the Ministry for Health, Ms Falzon was the chief external relations officer at the Malta Communications. She started her career with the public sector at the Management Systems Unit and later the Management Efficiency Unit where she worked on various health reform projects.