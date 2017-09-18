Licensed to grill

The winning team. From left: Andrew Treglown, James Muscat, Kert Haavistu and Andres Toompere.

Andrew Treglown in action during the competition.

Four members from the Malta Barbecue and Grilling Association (MBGA) recently competed successfully in the Good Food Festival, better known as Grillfest, held in Parnu, Estonia.

This was the third consecutive year that the Malta team participated in this annual competition which is attended by more than 50,000 visitors.

The Malta team, made up of James Muscat, Andrew Treglown, Kert Haavistu and Andres Toompere, placed first in the barbecued ribs category.

The MBGA stand was decorated with an array of Maltese food and beverages and this was a major attraction with visitors and judges.

Besides offering a taste of local delicacies, the team also managed to promote Malta and entice visitors of different nationalities to consider the island as their next holiday destination.

Teamwork was the secret of the Malta team’s success. As in previous years, the team members were in total control of the responsibilities involved in the competition, including setting up the stand, shopping for meat and groceries, preparing the marinades, boning and cutting meat and cooking eight different meat categories including chicken breast, spare ribs and pork chops.

Grilling refers to direct heat, high temperatures and a short cooking time. Barbecuing, on the other hand, involves indirect heat, low temperatures and alonger cooking duration

The meat was presented grilled or barbecued and judging was based on taste, texture, presentation and originality.

“Our association was founded in 2013 with the aim of raising awareness about barbecuing and grilling as healthy cooking methods and also to organise social activities that feature these cooking styles as a form of culinary art and recreation,” says Muscat, president of the association.

Beautifully constructed plates by the Maltese team.

He adds that a lot of people do not distinguish between barbecuing and grilling. Also, when people organise a barbeque, they usually refer to the social activity rather than the cooking method.

“Grilling refers to direct heat, high temperatures and a short cooking time. Barbecuing, on the other hand, involves indirect heat, low temperatures and a longer cooking duration. Another objective of MBGA was to create a national barbecue team to compete in different grilling and barbecue competitions abroad,” he says.

The Malta team participated for the first time at the Good Food Festival – Grillfest in 2015. The competition is one of the biggest of its kind in Europe.

The team scored highly and the following year, the same team won three first awards, which was a breakthrough for the association. The team also set up a Malta stand to promote the island, local cuisine, history, culture and heritage.

The MBGA has over 200 members. Members receive constant updates on new products and services, invites to educational and social events, discounts from sponsors, exchange of information relating to grilling and barbecue techniques, and participation in regular seminars.

Recently, the MBGA organised a number of educational seminars with the aim of encouraging more people to enjoy the pleasures of outdoor cooking and eating. An annual barbecue event was held in the second week of September.

A special treat is also being organised for all members before the end of this year.

Membership to join MBGA is free and applications are available online on www.facebook.com/MaltaBBQ.

Tips for top taste

▪ If you want to move from beginner to seasoned barbecue chef, a few tools will help. A long handled pair of tongs makes moving heavier cuts easy and safe while the extra length will maintain safe distance between you and nasty burns.

▪ Barbecue leftovers make for an easy mid-week meal. Burgers and fish don’t tend to keep very well but chicken, steak and chops do.

▪ Add flavour to your cuts by marinating them overnight. Shake off any excess marinade before the meat hits the grill, especially if it contains oil since the meat is more likely to burn or flare, resulting in a bitter smoky flavour.

▪ Taking the raw meat or fish out of the fridge at least 20 minutes before barbecuing gives it enough time to cool down to room temperature. If the meat is too cold when it hits the grill, it could burn on the outside before it’s cooked through to the middle. This is especially important with chicken, sausages and any other pork for health reasons.

▪ Charcoal choice is important. Lump charcoal is fast lighting with a burn time of around an hour. Briquettes can burn for up to three hours at a consistent temperature, making them ideal for grilling roasting joints.

▪ When cooking for a lot of people, it can be hard to tell how well done the meat is on the barbecue by sight alone. Cut into chicken and pork and check whether the juices run clear. To be safe, invest in a temperature probe.

▪ Once the meat is cooked, let it rest for a few minutes. This allows it to reabsorb its juices and become more tender. Rest meat on a warmed foil-covered tray on the top rack of the barbecue, away from direct heat. The bigger the cut, the longer the resting time.

▪ Most people love to barbecue steak. Ribeye is the recommended cut as the fats are well suited to a hot grill. Meat skewers are also popular and burgers are always a big hit.

