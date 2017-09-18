Inflation unchanged at 1.2% in August

The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) remained at a constant rate of 1.2% in August, below the eurozone rate of 1.5%.

The National Statistics Office reported that the 12-month moving average rate for August stood at a rate of 1.1%, up from 1% registered in July.

The largest upward impact on annual inflation was registered in the Restaurants and Hotels Index (0.28 percentage points) mainly reflecting higher prices of restaurant services (including cafes and the like), while the largest downward impact was registered in the Communication Index (0.08 percentage points) attributed to lower mobile phone prices.

Eurostat reported today that the lowest annual rates were registered in Ireland (0.4%), Cyprus (0.5%), Greece and Romania (both 0.6%).

The highest annual rates were recorded in Lithuania (4.6%), Estonia (4.2%), and Latvia (3.2%).

Compared with July 2017, annual inflation rose in 20 member states, remained stable in five and fell in three.