Farsons share price reaches new record high

The MSE Equity Price Index opened this shortened week in positive territory as it gained 0.09% to 4,644.998 points. Trading activity was spread across eight equities – three trended higher, another three posted declines while HSBC and RS2 closed the day flat. However, over 80% of the total value of equities traded took place in just three shares – BOV, MIA and FIMBank.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc advanced by 2.3% to yet another new record of €8.75 across two deals totalling 1,853 shares. The Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday September 27 to consider and approve the interim financial statements covering the six-month period ended July 31, 2017. The directors will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend. Trading in the newly listed €20 million 3.5% unsecured bonds maturing in 2027 is expected to commence tomorrow.

Malta International Airport plc rose by 0.7% to recapture its 2017 high of €4.28 across 8,710 shares.

The other positive performing equity today was Bank of Valletta plc with a gain of 0.5% to the €2.10 level on volumes totalling 30,262 shares.

Within the same segment, HSBC Bank Malta plc maintained the €1.92 level on trivial volumes.

Low trading activity also took place in the equities of RS2 Software plc and PG plc. RS2 finished the day unchanged at the €1.74 level whilst PG eased by 0.6% to €1.40.

FIMBank plc lost 3.3% to the $0.725 level across 44,992 shares.

International Hotel Investments plc dropped by a minimal 0.3% to the €0.607 level on volumes totalling 7,850 shares. This morning, IHI announced that it concluded a five-year contract with a major European oil company to lease part of its commercial centre in Tripoli (situated adjacent to the Corinthia Tripoli Hotel). The contract is worth just over €1 million annually. As a result of this contract, all the available office space in the commercial centre has been nearly fully leased out to international companies in the oil-related industry.

The RF MGS Index registered losses for the fifth consecutive day as it eased by a further 0.07% to an over seven-week low of 1,121.633 points. Improved risk sentiment across financial markets pushed bond yields higher. On the economic front, fresh inflation data within the single currency area for the month of August was in line with expectations.

www.rizzofarrugia.com

Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.