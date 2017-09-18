Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Titan from Suez to Valencia, the APL California from Koper to Damietta, the Okee Ann Mari from Algiers to Mersin, the Durande from Tanger Med to Odessa (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Northern Guard from Port Said to Casablanca, the Cardiff from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Safmarine Nakuru from Valencia to Alexandria (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime), the MSC Clorinda from Barcelona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the La Suprema from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) today.

The APL Raffles from Le Havre to Jeddah, the Marina from Tobruk to Tripoli, the CMA CGM Rableais from Antwerp to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Tosca from Suez to La Spezia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Norfolk Trader from Algeciras to Valencia (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The Vega Hercules from Sfax, the APL Oregon from Port Said to Koper, the CMA CGM Puget from Piraeus to Aliaga, the CMA CGM Lotus from Skikda (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Rio Blanco from Port Tangier to Alexandria (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime), the MSC Beatrice from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the Marchen Maersk from Tanjung Pelepas to Bremerhaven and the Northern Guard from Port Said to Casablanca (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Thursday.