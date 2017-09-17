1.1 million in Florida still without power after Irma

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

More than a million Floridians are still without electrical power as they return home following Hurricane Irma's path of destruction a week ago.

Utility crews are working around the clock in the Florida Keys, trying to restore power more than a week after Hurricane Irma barrelled through the state.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said 1.1 million people in the state were still without power.

Governor Rick Scott told reporters:

"We are doing everything we can. The goal is one to keep everyone alive, and then do everything we can to rescue people in need, then work our tail off to restore everything to what we all would like to live in."

Irma made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, killing at least 84 people, including 33 in Florida.

Eight of those deaths came at a sweltering nursing home north of Miami that lost power.

A criminal investigation remains underway.

Meanwhile, relief efforts remain ongoing for residents of the Keys who did not evacuate.

"We don't have anything. The little bit we had, we lost because no electricity. We had some in the cooler but we ate that," a resident said.

This morning, residents will regain access to Key West, the last town of the island chain.

But they'll have to drive through badly damaged areas like Big Pine Key, before they can find out whether their own homes survived.