A new way or the highway? - Michela Spiteri

Whatever I write today will have absolutely no bearing at all on the outcome of the PN leadership election. Which is just as well.

By the time you read this, the Nationalist Party will have elected a new leader; and within a week or so it will be ‘business as usual’ back at Pietà. Even those who famously declared that they would jump ship if Adrian Delia were elected leader will probably be occupying the same old cabins.

In my experience, and if the last general election is anything to go by, people are quite capable of working themselves up when a window presents itself. But once that closes and the moment passes, passion and purpose fall by the wayside. Maybe it’s part and parcel of belonging to a culture where things flare up and are just as easily forgotten.

At any rate, the toxic drama we witnessed last May on social media during the run-up to the June election disappeared by mid-June. Summer then took centre stage, and the name-calling, cyber-bullying and stigmatisation were lost in the shade.

There were no more threats to leave an island condemned only weeks before as a quagmire of corruption. No more mantras of desperate hopelessness and despair. Most of those who clamoured for good governance and who took to the streets to protest against the prospect of a second Labour term have now lost their social-media mojo.

Admittedly, a very select few have redirected their energies to fighting a new cause: Delia vs Said. “The new way versus the right way.” But whatever happens and whoever is elected, my feeling is that nothing profoundly earth-shattering will take place in the long term. Or to put it another way: a new way won’t see anyone heading for the highway. There was no mass exodus at the election, and there ain’t going to be one now.

The Nationalist Party simply doesn’t have the luxury of scattering its voter base. And whatever people want (not) to believe, the party has got to embrace real change. And so does the media. Ironically, the surest and soonest route to a Nationalist recovery is for the party to be treated (or ‘ill-treated’) by the media in exactly the same way as Labour. No holds barred.

And that’s the paradox. Strong adversarial journalism would probably do the Nationalist Party a great service; it would unite them, stop them floundering and breaking themselves apart into permanently unelectable and unappealing splinter-groups. And beyond the PN, Malta and the Maltese might be united too.

Ironically, it may be good for the party to be in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s line of fire

If the last two elections have taught us anything, it’s that bloggers and party pundits don’t win their party elections. And winning, surely, is the raison d’être of a party. It is not a pressure group or a political club feeding off the memories of its past. What good is hanging onto the ‘the party’ if you are unrecognisable to a wider audience – to the people?

Besides, bloggers can all too easily send people scurrying off in the opposite direction. Their appeal is to the converted – to the dyed-in-the-wool, my-party-right-or-wrong loyalists. But they switch off the switchers, those perverse prodigal sons and daughters who swing elections much to the frustration of everyone else.

And that, of course, is the most delicious irony of all. The converted and the entrenched – those who treat the party as if it’s their own private and exclusive domain – are not the people a party needs to attract. Parties need to reach out to people who are not on the guest list: the personae non gratae who were struck off – or more likely struck themselves off. But you can’t possibly expect people to come to your party when the already assembled guests are obnoxious and hostile, or when the host is giving VIP treatment at the buffet to someone who has had no qualms rubbishing either you or members of your family in public.

Which is what has happened, slowly but surely, to the Nationalist cause. Many voters have felt disenchanted and alienated, unable to vote for a party increasingly dismissive about so many of its flock while rolling out the red carpet and crowdfunding for others.

But parties, in their ardour, don’t realise that it’s actually quite easy for people not to vote for them. It’s easy to be lukewarm, even towards a party that may have once enjoyed your habitual support for years.

That’s why, as I have long maintained, the Nationalist Party needs to reinvent itself and reclaim those who have strayed like lost sheep. Ironically, it may be good for the party to be in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s line of fire. If it is routinely bashed, and if its leader, its MPs, councillors and friends are no longer given preferential treatment, there will be a greater air of accountable politics and confirmation of a level political playing field too.

Those uneasy about the PN-Caruana Galizia alliance will be reassured. And from now on voting for a party whose leader and members are as much media ‘fair game’ as Labour will no longer feel ‘wrong’. Neither will it be like they’re aiding and abetting other people’s vested interests.

It is not the Nationalist Party alone which stands to gain. If Malta is lacking the full spectrum of investigative journalism, that’s bad news for everyone. Half of us can’t be completely in the right, the other half completely wrong.

I used to think that the Nationalist Party’s saving grace was that, unlike Labour, it didn’t have the media breathing down its collective neck. How wrong I was. By treating the PN with kid gloves – even unconsciously – the independent media has failed the party and may have ironically contributed to its downfall.

