Valletta workers steer clear of public transport

Valletta workers find it hard to leave their car at home. Photo: Shutterstock

Only one in four people used the buses to go to work in Valletta in 2015, an EU-initiated report has found.

This is in stark contrast to the average of 49% use public transport to get to work in larger EU cities, according to the Eurostat Regional Yearbook, which has collected data on 75 cities in Europe.

The report placed Valletta just above Reykjavik (Iceland) and Lefkosia (Cyprus) as the capital cities with the lowest percentage of people using public transport as their principal means of commuting to work.

The principal means of going to work in Valletta, with around 70% taking their car, 25% getting public transport and the rest reaching their destination on foot. Hardly anybody uses a bicycle.

This may be due to the lack of cycle path networks, the report said.

Parking in and around Valletta is known to be chaotic, despite the fact that non-residents have to pay a fee to park in the city.

Walking to work was generally the third most common mode of transport in capital cities (behind cars and public transport), although it was more common than public transport in Reykjavik and Lefkosia and more common than cars in Athina, Paris, Budapest, Vienna, Helsinki/ Helsingfors (Finland) and Stockholm.

Public transport is used mainly to commute to large cities like Vienna, Paris and Budapest.