Today's front pages

Good morning. The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today. The election of the new PN leader came too late for some of the newspapers.

The Sunday Times does carry the top news, saying Adrian Delia is to lead the Nationalist Party.

In another story it says public sector workers take three times more sick leave than the private sector.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi's Plan B for Air Malta is to close it down and open a legacy-free airline. It also reports how thousands descended on polling booths to vote in the PN leadership election.

MaltaToday leads with the same story, saying Dr Mizzi has made an unprecedented threat to close down Air Malta and replace it. The newspaper carries a picture of Simon Busuttil voting yesterday.

It-Torċa tackles the issue of births by surrogate mothers in Malta.

Illum discusses the options facing Adrian Delia to make it to parliament and the role which the Democratic Party will have. It mentions Nationalist MPs Frederick Azzopardi and Maria Deguara as possibly giving up their seat for Dr Delia.