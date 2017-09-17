Advert
Second Kappara junction bridge opened for traffic

Work focused on sliproad and roundabout

The north-bound side of the Kappara Junction bridge was opened for traffic this morning, bringing the project another major step closer to completion.

The south-bound bridge was opened in July.

Work is now focused on a slip road alongside the boundary wall of the university and the roundabout below the bridge, so as to link to link traffic to San Ġwann and Gżira.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said yesterday that the second span is being opened 15 days ahead of schedule.   

The 35m euro project was started in  April 2016 and is being heavily subsidised by the EU. 

 

