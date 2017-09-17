Man seriously injured in Paceville assault
A Libyan man, 28, was seriously injured early this morning after having been allegedly assaulted by a French man, 24, in a Paceville establishment.
The police said the incident happened at about 3.30am
The French man has been arrested. Investigations are continuing.
