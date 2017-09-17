Advert
Sunday, September 17, 2017, 09:20

Man seriously injured in Paceville assault

A Libyan man, 28, was seriously injured early this morning after having been allegedly assaulted by a French man, 24, in a Paceville establishment.

The police said the incident happened at about 3.30am

The French man has been arrested. Investigations are continuing. 

