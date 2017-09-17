Government workers take three times more sick leave than in the private sector

Public sector workers take three times more sick leave than employees in the private sector, figures show.

While public sector workers take an average of nearly eight days each of sick leave per year, those in the private sector take just two-and-a-half, according to figures highlighted by Malta Employers Association director general Joe Farrugia in an interview.

The situation may be worse than it looks, because the statistics quoted are official government figures based on the records of those who take three or more days of sick leave at a stretch. Those claiming illness for one or two days are not covered by these statistics.

Mr Farrugia spoke to this newspaper in the light of the association’s recent proposal of a ‘waiting day’, whereby the first day of sick leave would be unpaid. It sees this measure as a means of discouraging abuse. “We did not dream up this measure but proposed it after seeing the figures. There is abuse and it’s very clear,” he said.

The official figures show that a total of €43.9 million was paid out in sickness benefits in 2015.