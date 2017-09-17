Delia reactions: 'Enter the sleazy and the criminals' says government spokesman

The election of Adrian Delia as PN leader last night has drawn mixed reactions, or no reaction at all - perhaps because it is a Sunday morning.

The government's spokesman. Kurt Farrugia, in a personal post that was an obvious reference to the PN election, was biting, writing 'Enter the sleazy and the criminals.' In the ensuing comments, former Nationalist MP Franco Debono said 'Adrian Delia will never be my leader.'

Former Parliamentary Secretary Deborah Schembri, who up to a few months ago worked a few offices away from Mr Farrugia, welcomed Dr Delia's first speech and said he was mimicking Joseph Muscat.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, usually so quick on Twitter, was noticeably silent but he has a speaking engagement later this morning.

Jason Azzopardi, one of the Nationalist MPs who campaigned against Dr Delia, did not offer personal congratulations, but retweeted the message of congratulation by former leader Simon Busuttil, while told Dr Delia that: "You now have the responsibility of continuing what we started."

Earlier, Dr Azzopardi referred to the concession message by Chris Said, saying he had been magnanimous in defeat, a defeat by a mere 800 votes out of 15,000 votes. "The victor might do well to take a leaf from the book of magnanimity," he said.

Nationalist MP Robert Arrigo in a congratulatory message confirmed he would be contesting the election for PN deputy leader.

Chris Said, who lost out to Dr Delia, congratulated the new leader and promised him his backing early in the counting process.