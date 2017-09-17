Dispelling a few common myths about liposuction

There are a lot of myths and legends flying around about liposuction – and many of them are patently untrue. Here is how we can debunk the most popular myths about liposuction.

Only women get liposuction: Wrong! Though women make up the larger portion of patients undergoing liposuction, the male market has grown rapidly in recent years. Statistics from across the pond say that male procedures are up 43 per cent in the last five years, and with innovations like Vaser, men are usingliposuction not just to shed fat, but to help sculpt their body into something more Adonis-like. Liposuction is for men and women.

Liposuction is a quick fix for the obese: Not necessarily true. Liposuction works best for those who are already within 30 per cent of their target body weight – those who are unhealthily or morbidly obese would be better advised to get a gastric band or some other form of weight loss procedure. Liposuction is more about sculpting and shaping nowadays, with many patients altering the contours of their body rather than their overall weight.

Vaser liposuction prices are very expensive: Not always the case. As the technology develops and the treatments become more popular, Vaser liposuction prices fall – when liposuction first became popular, it was a very expensive treatment, but now you can get a high-quality procedure for as little as €1,000.

Liposuction is an alternative to diet and exercise: Definitely not true. Many doctors will only perform liposuction on their clients if they can prove a healthy and active lifestyle. Indeed, most surgeons always advise patients to take up exercise before they undergo the procedure, to ensure muscle tone and shape when the fat is removed. It’s important to remember that lipo is a purely aesthetic procedure – it should only be used in conjunction with a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, or the results won’t be as prominent.

Liposuction is the most popular form of cosmetic surgery: This is true. Liposuction is by far the most popular form of plastic or cosmetic surgery, largely because of the way it’s developed. In the past, it was a fairly invasive and drastic way to shape the body, but new developments nowadays mean that it’s minimally invasive, with small recovery times and excellent results. As the technology progresses, we expect even more people to turn to this wonderful sculpting option.

When strenuous workouts at the gym, like endless sit-ups or crunches, don’t help men achieve a six-pack body, Vaser Hi Def would be the right option. It’s not easy to get rid of the fat that accumulates at the top of your abdominal muscles with just diet and exercise. A skilled liposuction surgeon can remove the fat and sculpt the body to result in a trim, athletic-looking appearance.

Vaser liposuction is a minimally invasive liposuction procedure that will enhance your body by eliminating the unwanted fat. Vaser Hi Def liposuction is an advanced technique that can remove fat around the muscles, making the area more defined. This procedure uses ultrasound energy to define and improve muscular anatomy and contour in the treated area.

Vaser Hi Def involves removing fat around the muscle groups under the skin to result in the appearance of gym-toned pectorals. The surgeon selects the area to be treated and uses the ultrasound-assisted device to liquefy the fat cells, leaving the surrounding nerves, blood vessels and connective tissue unaffected. The liquefied fat is then removed through a gentle suction process which promotes smooth results and faster healing.

The benefits of Vaser Hi Def Liposculpture for men include:

• Minimally invasive treatment;

• Refines and accentuates the appearance of the muscles;

• Smoothes out the skin in delicate areas like arms and neck;

• Improved skin retraction and minimal blood loss;

• Rapid healing;

• Has a natural tightening effect.

This advanced complex technique is usually modified in women to provide a slightly softer and more feminine appearance. Proper post-operative care will promote quick and smooth healing. The surgeon’s instructions would usually include:

• Wearing a compression garment;

• Avoiding sugary and fatty foods and following a balanced fibre-rich diet; and

• Avoiding strenuous exercises.

Dr Frank Farrugia is a consultant physician in general and internal medicine and an aesthetic physician.

