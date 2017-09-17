United crush Everton on Rooney return
Wayne Rooney's Old Trafford return ended in disappointment as Antonio Valencia's breath-taking strike set Manchester United on course for a comprehensive victory against Everton.
The build-up to Sunday's encounter revolved around the return of United's all-time top scorer for the first time since rejoining his boyhood club in the summer after 13 successful years in red.
Rooney was given a warm welcome at Old Trafford and left to a standing ovation, but it was Valencia that got fans on their feet as an outstanding half-volley kicked-off a United win that ended 4-0 thanks to late goals by Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial.
Ronald Koeman has some serious questions to answer after Everton's fourth straight loss in all competitions - an outcome that looked likely within four minutes as Valencia met Nemanja Matic's cross with a stunning effort.
Lukaku wasted a glorious chance and Juan Mata hit the post as United attempted to ward off the visitors' threat, with Rooney's 82nd-minute substitution - the day before facing a drink drive charge at Stockport Magistrates' Court - followed by a trio of late goals.
Mkhitaryan slotted home within seconds of Rooney's departure and then Lukaku fired home against his former club before Martial's stoppage-time penalty wrapped up a comprehensive victory.
