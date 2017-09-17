Mosta defeat struggling Tarxien

Mosta scored three second-half goals to see off Tarxien. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Mosta registered their second win of the season after defeating Tarxien Rainbows 3-1 to move further up in the standings while leaving their opponents rock-bottom without a point.

The first noteworthy action arrived from former Mosta winger James Brincat, now at Tarxien, who fired a shot from outside the box which Mosta’s goalkeeper deflected into corner.

Mosta struggled to inch up their way on the field until a glimpse of Godwin Blessing’s talent almost put them ahead when the latter dribbled past two opponents before hitting a close-range which Andreas Vella squirmed.

On the brink of half-time Edison Bilbao Zarate had a glorious opportunity to his side ahead but in front of Christian Cassar, he managed to put wide.

The Blues forged broke the duck on 48 minutes when Italian defender Thomas Veronese fled an inviting ball from the left-hand side with Blessing hitting a thumping volley which went past Cassar.

However, their lead did not last long as Borg’s team levelled terms five minutes later through former Birkirkara forward Ryan Darmanin who blasted a spectacular shot from close-range which left Vella no chance to parry.

Tarxien’s backline was no match to Mosta’s offensive duo Blessing and Leozinho as they continuously outmuscled their opponents.

In fact, the latter was the scorer of the next goal with Leozinho, who joined the Blues from Floriana on loan, capitalising from another Veronese’s delivery.

Christian Martins sealed the deal for Mosta three minutes when Tarxien failed to clear the danger from their own box and Mosta’s no.10 had the simplest of tasks in slotting the ball into empty net.