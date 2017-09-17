Farrugia keen to impress against Basel

Jean Paul Farrugia reacts after scoring one of his goals for FC Chiasso. Photo: Ti Press

After represening his home nation of Malta in a high-profile match against England earlier this month for the 2018 World Cup qualifications, Jean Paul Farrugia is ready to be on the forefront of another huge match, this time at club level.

Jean Paul Farrugia in action for Malta against England earlier this month.

This afternoon (kick-off: 4pm) Farrugia's Swiss club, FC Chiasso, will host Switzerland's biggest team Basel in the second round of the domestic cup.

"Tomorrow's (today's) game is a must win for us because this is how cup ties are - in order to progress in this type of competition you have to approach every game like a final," Farrugia said to Times of Malta.

Chiasso owe this high-profile meeting with Basel to the Maltese forward as he netted the winning goal in the previous round against Bruhl SG.

Jean Paul Farrugia in action for FC Chiasso.

Having now scored four goals in six games, Farrugia is tipped to carry Chiasso's offensive responsibilities on his shoulders throughout this campaign starting from today's game.

"Everyday is a step forward to adapting to life over here (Switzerland) and it also helps to me to focus more on my game, in order to improve," Farrugia said.

Farrugia's other goals were all decisive including his winning goal against FC Rapperswil-Jona and against FC Wohlen which rescued a point for his side.

Stern test

Basel is unarguably Switzerland's biggest and most popular squad having represented the nation in numerous editions of UEFA competitions.

It boasts 20 national championships and 12 domestic cups, including last year's edition.

Despite their strong squad, they have not started their season well and they are currently third in the Swiss league and also lost their Champions League opener against Manchester United 3-0.

Their main threat is former Utrecht and Sporting Lisbon forward Ricky Van Wolfswinkel who joined Basel's ranks on loan from Vitesse and who has already seven goals under his belt.

Both teams last faced each other in a competitive environment in the second round of the Swiss Cup in the 2011/2012 season, with Basel emerging winners 4-1 hence claiming qualification into the next round.