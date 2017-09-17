Ramla Bay Resort executive chef Christian Borg presents a recipe from the hotel’s recent Great Vegan & Vegetarian Event, which served a vast range of exclusively vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Plantain Tostadas

Serves 4

Topped with home-made vegan cheese, stir fried black beans, spiced sweet potatoes, baby rucola leaves and pomegranate seeds.

160g plantains (not too ripe)

50g tapioca starch or rice flour

Pinch of salt

16g coconut oil

2g baking powder

Blend the ingredients on the left together in a high power blender, spread between baking sheets using a rolling pin, freeze for approximately 20 minutes until the paste is firm enough to be cut, then cut into desired shape and fry in clean vegetable oil (you can also grill them, but frying them makes it a lot tastier).

Vegan cheese

60ml coconut oil

10ml apple cider vinegar

60g nutritional yeast

5g garlic powder

30g agar agar

10g maple syrup

Pinch of salt

500g raw cashew nuts (soaked in water overnight)

250ml cold water

Blend the cashew nuts, cold water and maple syrup in a high power blender until you achieve a fine cream. Add all other ingredients in the blender and blend for another minute, taste and add more salt if required, then process for another minute until it’s smooth in texture.

Cook over medium heat stirring constantly until smooth and thick. Set aside for 30 minutes and then spoon into a lightly greased glass container. When it is cold, cover and refrigerate preferably overnight.

(This cheese will stay good for a week in the fridge or else for up to two months if frozen)

For the toppings

100g Black beans (soaked overnight)

Fresh chopped garlic to taste

80ml olive oil

100g sweet potatoes

Cajun seasoning to taste

Salt and black pepper to taste

Washed rucola leaves

Alfa alfa sprouts

1pc pomegranate (if in season or else frozen pomegranate seeds)

Boil soaked black beans in salted water until they are soft (approximately 40minutes). When ready, rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process. Cut the sweet potatoes into small cubes, sprinkle with Cajun seasoning, salt, pepper and a dash of olive oil and roast them at 190 degrees Celsius for 12-15 minutes.

To plate

Pan fry in olive oil the garlic and the black beans together with some seasoning and fresh herbs (I love basil), reheat the sweet potatoes and start assembling all the ingredients on the prepared plantain tostada finish with a drizzle of olive oil.