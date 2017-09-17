International prestigious rating for Malta fund

Massimo Malvestio

Hermes Linder Fund was recently awarded the much coveted five-star rating for the first time by Morningstar. Hermes Linder Fund Sicav plc is a Maltese investment company which currently has over €300 million assets under management and is licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). The fund is managed by a Praude Asset Management Ltd, an asset management company, also licensed by the MFSA.

Morningstar provides the most widely followed quality ratings for investment funds worldwide. Hermes Linder Fund falls within the category of ‘Small European listed companies’ having 107 funds in total, out of which only three other investment vehicles qualify for five-star rating. The Morningstar rating considers not only the multi-year performance, but also the overall risk/reward for investors, the costs for investors as well as the quality of the selection process.

Hermes Linder Fund is also top of the list in the funds of its category in respect of the year-to-date performance, which is currently 27.5 per cent. Its one-year performance stands at 43.8 per cent and its cumulative three-year performance is 74 per cent.

Massimo Malvestio, founder of Praude Asset Management and portfolio manager of Hermes Linder Fund said: “The fund still maintained an excellent performance through its years of growth, even when considering the demanding UCITS rules on risk diversification and liquidity, which makes it much harder for us to manage the fund and attain outstanding results.”

Praude Asset Management Ltd was established and licensed by the MFSA in January 2010 and has operated in Malta since then. It currently has 10 employees, eight of which are Maltese nationals. The portfolio management function of Hermes Linder Fund is carried out by the portfolio manager from Malta with no delegation of such function to any other entity.

Dr Antonia Zammit, CEO of Praude Asset Management Ltd said: “We are very proud of the performance of the fund. Having been awarded the five-star rating is just recognition for the hard work the whole team has put into managing this fund. It is also a proud moment for Malta’s investment services industry since this is also recognition of the fact that Malta is the domicile of choice for world-class performing funds like Hermes Linder Fund.”