Ecovis Malta adds technology advisory to its services

Ecovis Malta has announced the launch of Ecovis Technology Advisory, a range of services designed to help businesses raise the bar by leveraging the application of technology. Ecovis Technology Advisory will be offering organisations support and assistance in IT strategy, planning, risk management, infrastructure design and support, and training in various IT-related areas, among others.

Commenting about the introduction of IT-related services in its advisory portfolio, Ecovis Malta managing director Anthony Vella said Ecovis Technology Advisory complements the holistic range of accounting, auditing and legal professional services already being offered by the company. “The addition of Ecovis Technology Advisory will allow us to better achieve our objective of providing a one-stop-shop to our clients in terms of support for their business requirements,” he said.

Ecovis Malta Chief Technology Officer Patrick Bezzina said many companies, particularly SMEs, are aware of the need to make technology work better for them, yet they lack the expertise and resources to develop and implement an effective IT strategy.

Many business owners and managers are also aware of risks to the security of sensitive data, and the dangers associated with a potential breakdown in their IT system, yet they have no plan in place to ensure continuity in the event of such an occurrence.

“At Ecovis, we can help address these fundamental questions by offering professional, independent and personalised advice on a wide range of technology-related issues. In the information age, organisations which manage information strategically stand a much better chance of success,” said Bezzina.

For enquiries about Ecovis Technology Advisory, e-mail [email protected]. For more information on Ecovis Malta’s range of services, visit the website below.

https://www.ecovis.com/mt