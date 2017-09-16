One missing, homes damages as hurricane hits Mexico

One person has been reported missing and more than 200 homes have been damaged by wind or water after a hurricane battered parts of Mexico.

Hurricane Max hit the Pacific coast state of Guerrero on Thursday.

Guerrero's governor Hector Astudillo tweeted that the person had gone missing from San Marcos, a town to the east of Acapulco, and that homes in the area were damaged.

Max weakened into a broad area of low pressure on Friday, according to the US National Hurricane Centre, but its remnants were still capable of dumping heavy rain over Guerrero and western Oaxaca states.

Meanwhile, further out in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Norma strengthened into a hurricane on a path that should take it to the Los Cabos resorts at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula by late Sunday or Monday.

The US National Hurricane Centre said Norma was bringing winds of 75 mph and was travelling at about 2 mph.

The centre said swells generated by Norma will begin affecting portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico on Saturday and continue into early next week.

In the Atlantic Ocean, Jose re-strengthened into a category 1 hurricane.

Jose had sustained winds of 75 mph and was located about 640 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

A new tropical depression also formed far out in the Atlantic and was expected to become a tropical storm on Friday or Saturday.