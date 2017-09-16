Photos of the week - Times of Malta
9th September 2017 - 14th September 2017
Revellers celebrate on a truck at the Gay Pride Celebration in Valletta on September 9. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Tourists share an intimate moment outside City Gate in Valletta on September 12. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Rowers battle out the final push in heavy rain during the Victory day regatta races held in the Valletta Grand Harbour on September 08. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
A huge rainbow coloured banner is carried through the Valletta streets as part of the Gay Pride on September 9. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Two people watch the Victory day Regatta Races under an umbrella in heavy rainfall in Grand Harbour on September 08. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
A man looks a De Vallette’s sword on display in St Elmo on September 08. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
Rowers struggle in heavy rain during the Victory day regatta races held in Grand Harbour on September 08. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
Italian President Sergio Mattarella views a painting at a cathedral in Mdina on September 14. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
Rowers struggle under heavy rain during the Victory day regatta races against the backdrop of a Super yacht held in the Grand Harbour on September 08. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
Hamrun Spartans defender Daniel Zerafa scores against St Andrews at the Centenary stadium in Ta Qali on September 8. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle Muscat are greeted by a large crowd during the first 100 days of government event held at the Realto theatre in Cospicua on September 10. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina
A re-enactor shoots his medieval gun during an open day held in St Elmo Vittoriosa on September 08. Photo Mark Zammit Cordina
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.Comments powered by Disqus
Advert
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.