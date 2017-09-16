Snake found trapped inside a bottle in Marsaxlokk

The snake was found trapped in a bottle. Photo: Facebook/Nature Trust Malta

Volunteers collecting litter from Marsaxlokk as part of a national clean-up day got a slithery surprise when they discovered a snake caught inside a discarded glass bottle.

"This shows us the need to keep the countryside clean!" Nature Trust Malta's Wildlife Rescue Team wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of the trapped creature.

The snake was freed from the bottle and taken to a veterinarian, where it is being monitored.

Four species of snake can be found in Malta, none of which is poisonous to humans. The snake found trapped is most likely a western whip snake, which can grow up to two metres in length and hunts around midday.

53 local councils and hundreds of volunteers across Malta and Gozo offered their time and effort to clean up more than 115 sites today, in one of the largest clean-up events ever organised in Malta.