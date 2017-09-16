Today's front pages

Simon Busuttil's departure as Nationalist leader features on the front pages of three of today's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that all mini-buses that carry school children have been equipped with seat belts in time for the start of the scholastic year later this month. It also reports that Simon Busuttil has bowed out as party leader.

L-orizzont says the banking sector in Malta had remained stable and strong with growing deposits. It also reports that Malta will have an incinerator by 2023.

The Malta Independent says Dr Busuttil claimed a "moral" victory during his last speech as party leader. It also reports that leadership contender Adrian Delia had published a full statement of affairs.

In-Nazzjon, which also provides a curtain raiser of today's election.