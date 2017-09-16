Seat belts to be installed in all school minibuses at last

All the minibuses that transport schoolchildren will be equipped with seat belts as of this academic year.

All minibuses that transport children to school have been equipped with seat belts in time for the start later this month of the scholastic year, Times of Malta is informed.

Vehicles without seat belts will not be able to offer school transport.

A Transport Ministry spokeswoman said that of a fleet of about 1,100 minibuses and coaches, 17 vehicles did not have seat belts last year. Their owners and drivers were given six months to rectify the situation and ensure all adhered to health and safety regulations.

This followed the publication of a legal notice stipulating that no passenger transport vehicle not fitted with seat belts could be used to transport schoolchildren.

“Some of the 17 that were not equipped with seat belts have since either complied with the regulations or been garaged. Transport Malta is also communicating individually with the owners of these vehicles to ensure conformity with the new requirements,” she added.

Earlier this month, the transport watchdog sent reminders to owners and drivers who had not yet installed the safety belts.

They were reminded they would not be able to ferry schoolchildren as from this academic year unless the seat belts were in place, the spokeswoman added.

The absence of seat belts in the minibuses used for school transport made headlines last year when parents blamed the absence of such safety measures for accidents, which they said had involved young children.

Sources from the transport industry told this newspaper that installing seat belts in the minibuses would cost approximately €400 per vehicle, including obtaining a certificate from a qualified engineer.