New Kappara flyover to open to traffic tomorrow

The second newly-built Kappara flyover will be open to traffic from tomorrow, two weeks ahead of schedule, Transport Minister Ian Borg announced this morning.

The first flyover was opened last July, already easing traffic in what is known as one of Malta's most problematic traffic junctions.

In a Facebook post, Dr Borg took an indirect dig at the Nationalist Party's leadership contest claims and said: "Some want to open a new road, others want to open the right road. Tomorrow at 9am we will open the Kappara flyover, 15 days ahead of schedule. This is a government which is working and keeps delivering successes. Thanks to Transport Malta chairman James Piscopo and all workers".

Initially dreaded by thousands of motorists, who feared long delays and diversions, the ambitious project was seen by many as a rare show of efficient roadworks and traffic management.

The project is not yet complete, as the Regional Road still has to link traffic to San Ġwann and Gżira.

Starting in April 2016, the project is being completed thanks to the EU Cohesion funds allocated for the years 2014 - 2020.

The project will cost a total of €35 million, €33 million of which derive from EU funds. According to TEN-T studies, the junction has a traffic volume of more than 90,000 a day.