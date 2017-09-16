MPs urged to take a stand against racial discourse

The Crowns perform at Raise Your Voice yesterday in Valletta. The event aimed to encourage opposition to racial discrimination.

The National Youth Council (KNŻ) is calling on parliamentarians to take a stand against racism in political discourse, on social media and when they address the public in general.

“We believe that the current reputation of Malta as a country that upholds values of equality for all can be used to set an example for the rest of Europe and be a promoter of racial equality.

“It is clear that political action is needed in this regard. The most important recommendation which can be made is that politicians continue to speak out against actions that are incited by racism.”

The recommendation is one of several presented yesterday to the MPs who turned up at an event in Valletta marking Democracy Day.

Drafted by KNŻ in collaboration with its member organisations, the recommendations call for policies which ensure that everyone is freely and safely allowed to participate democratically in society.

KNŻ president Michael Piccinino called on the government to implement an integration and inclusion programme that includes language courses to asylum seekers, refugees and migrants.

He noted that acts of racism, whether institutional or direct, should be dealt with immediately and appealed for an ongoing education programme celebrating diversity.

Called Raise Your Voice, the event, held in collaboration with New York Best and the Valletta local council, aimed to encourage people to speak up when witnessing acts of discrimination while spreading a message of peace and respect.

Event coordinators Sara Ezabe and Naomi Bugre hoped that the music and food at the activity had brought people a little bit closer.

For Ms Ezabe, KNŻ policy and youth rights officer, free speech is one of the most debated rights.

“Where should we draw the line? Rather than answering this question, it would be more efficient to answer with another: if human rights are for all humans and we impinge on the right of someone, wouldn’t that be a breach of another right?” Ms Ezabe asked.

Other recommendations

■ School curricula should foster an inclusive education and mutual understanding by promoting social awareness and encouraging volunteer work in Malta and abroad.

■ Specific projects aimed at better implementing legislation on racism and xenophobia, including through the training of judges, prosecutors and the police.

■ Set up helplines, as they are an effective tool for the most vulnerable seeking help at desperate times.