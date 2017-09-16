Mġarr housing estate embellishment works completed

Embellishment works at the housing estate area in Mġarr have been completed, the Infrastructure Ministry said.

This project was aimed at renovating this public space after designs were approved by the Planning Authority.

The works were carried out by government workers and a private contractor chosen through an expression of interest.

Walls, which had undergone considerable damage because of water, were reconstructed while the zone was completely pedestrianised.

Where possible, existing trees were conserved and only oleander trees, which were obstructing access by "taking up a lot of unnecessary space", were removed, the ministry said.

Works done also improved accessibility at all levels, with stairs and ramps constructed on plans conforming to criteria set by the National Commission Persons with Disability.

A rainwater management system together with a decorative light system was also put into place, and aluminium railings and benches were installed.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg commended the work done by the government department, and spoke about the importance of constantly improving these public spaces, both in terms of aesthetic quality as well as with regard to security, sustainability and accessibility.