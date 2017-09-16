Labour condemns PN for opting out of waste-to-energy committee

The Labour Party has condemned the Nationalists' decision to opt out of a technical committee tasked with evaluating a process to transform waste to energy.

Faced with one of the biggest challenges facing the country, the PN once again chose to play the partisan game to continue acting negatively, the PL said.

The government's project is expected to cost between €100 to €150 million and will take six to seven years to complete.

The PL said it had no intention of pointing out the strategic failures of the past, but it never expected the PN to abdicate its responsibility, adding that NGOs also chose to take part in this process.

"The PN failed to change after the last election. One hopes that the party changes its route for the benefit of the country."