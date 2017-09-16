Advert
Saturday, September 16, 2017, 10:36

Hundreds get their hands dirty to clean up Malta

Some of the volunteers before the clean-up.

Some of the volunteers before the clean-up.

Hundreds of volunteers are literally getting their hands dirty today to take part in a nationwide cleaning campaign. 

PD leadership contenders Anthony Buttigieg and Timothy Alden are among the volunteers.PD leadership contenders Anthony Buttigieg and Timothy Alden are among the volunteers.

A total of 115 locations all over Malta are being cleaned by hundreds who have committed to join the Let’s Do It Malta National Clean organised by JCI Malta in collaboration with Malta Clean Up.

Bags and gloves were distributed to the volunteers before they were assigned the different areas to clean up. 

The crowdfunded campaign is trying to increasing awareness of littering and lack of recycling in Malta with the ultimate aim of changing the mindset of the Maltese population.

The €105 million per year spent on solid ‘Waste Management’, based on NSO data from 2015, was clearly insufficient to keep the islands clean, the campaigners said.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch – Adrian Delia appears...

  2. Woman weeps as she is jailed eight years...

  3. Two Maltese arrested for flying drone...

  4. Watch: Pack of dogs terrorising...

  5. Mother critical, child in hospital after...

  6. 'Why don't you go to Syria?' Malta's...

  7. Delia has ‘no savings in local or...

  8. 22-year-old commits 36 offences - court...

  9. Burmarrad fuel station works begin,...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 16-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed