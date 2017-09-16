Hundreds get their hands dirty to clean up Malta

Some of the volunteers before the clean-up.

Hundreds of volunteers are literally getting their hands dirty today to take part in a nationwide cleaning campaign.

PD leadership contenders Anthony Buttigieg and Timothy Alden are among the volunteers.

A total of 115 locations all over Malta are being cleaned by hundreds who have committed to join the Let’s Do It Malta National Clean organised by JCI Malta in collaboration with Malta Clean Up.

Bags and gloves were distributed to the volunteers before they were assigned the different areas to clean up.

The crowdfunded campaign is trying to increasing awareness of littering and lack of recycling in Malta with the ultimate aim of changing the mindset of the Maltese population.

The €105 million per year spent on solid ‘Waste Management’, based on NSO data from 2015, was clearly insufficient to keep the islands clean, the campaigners said.