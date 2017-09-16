Hundreds get their hands dirty to clean up Malta
Hundreds of volunteers are literally getting their hands dirty today to take part in a nationwide cleaning campaign.
A total of 115 locations all over Malta are being cleaned by hundreds who have committed to join the Let’s Do It Malta National Clean organised by JCI Malta in collaboration with Malta Clean Up.
Bags and gloves were distributed to the volunteers before they were assigned the different areas to clean up.
The crowdfunded campaign is trying to increasing awareness of littering and lack of recycling in Malta with the ultimate aim of changing the mindset of the Maltese population.
The €105 million per year spent on solid ‘Waste Management’, based on NSO data from 2015, was clearly insufficient to keep the islands clean, the campaigners said.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.