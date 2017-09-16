French photographer shoots ‘fragile’ Malta

Photos: Cyril Sancereau

The fragility of the local landscape has been caught in a series of photos by a French photographer based in Malta.

They are being exhibited until the end of the month in Valletta.

Supported by the French Embassy in Malta and themed Landscape Sampling, the exhibition by Cyril Sancereau forms part of a wider effort to strengthen Maltese-French ties.

Ambassador Béatrice le Fraper du Hellen told Times of Malta that it all started some months ago with a partnership between the photography school of Arles, Arts Council Malta, the Fondazzjoni Kreattività and the University of Malta.

In a bid to keep up the momentum, the Embassy sponsors events with Maltese and French artists, one of which is Mr Sancereau’s exhibition.

“Ambassadors come and go, as do artists. We wanted to create a relationship that is vibrant throughout but goes beyond the V18 period to create a lasting relationship,” Ms le Fraper du Hellen added.

A student of architecture and a graduate of the École des Beaux Arts de Rennes, Mr Sancereau specialises in architecture and landscape photography.

He works regularly for a wide variety of architecture firms and magazines and has created work for several exhibitions. He is also the organiser for the Beneteau Foundation competition, with the objective of encouraging architecture students to promote creativity and innovation.

His photographic work is an attempt to document the impermanence and fragility of the landscape.

He focuses on fragments of the territory, where the transition and the in-between are revealed. By deliberately choosing to distance himself from the photo essay on a specific place, he keeps from his strolls only traces of the fragile and the ephemeral.

With the collaboration of ILAB Photo and Architecture Project, the exhibition will run until September 30 at AP at 4, Sappers Street. The opening hours are Monday to Thursday between 8.30am and 6pm and Friday between 8.30am and 2.30pm.