Wrong comparison

John Workman’s letter (September 5) is naive, contradictory and risible.

If democracy means the will of the people, how come Britain ignored its significance for a long time before granting Malta its Independence to fulfil the will of the people?

Why do so many Brits show no disdain for Europe as it is evident when watching the BBC and Euronews, let alone reading the newspapers? A second referendum might perhaps tilt the meagre balance.

To exit Europe, Britain must pay €60 billion. That is much more than paying annual contributions.

The comparison with Malta is erratic and illogical. After all, Britain’s financial withdrawals are unashamedly large; Malta’s are comparatively a pittance but deserving for they reflect blind obedience to a contract. By forsaking Europe, Britain may not be branded a traitor but certainly a renegade.

Malta’s vital contributions are embedded in the brain power of its leadership. Malta is a defensive bulwark in the Mediterranean. It has amply shown the way it treats migrants. Saving lives at sea is no easy feat. Like Germany’s, many of them have bolstered Malta’s strong economy. Recent news warn that farmers in England lack eastern employees to pick apples.

Workman and his friends feel proud in having nothing to do. Has he not discovered the age-old remedy of active ageing? I am 87 years old. Though visually impaired, I read, I write, I walk daily, I swim daily and, above all, I play golf twice a week. I am being didactic merely to explain the meaning of active ageing.

He should not ignore Malta in his globetrotting. Malta needs him. So, he should come again, if only for the beer.