Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The public works around Triton Fountain and the bus terminus at the entrance to the capital are causing a very real danger to public safety. The pedestrian entry to the new gates of Valletta is a disaster waiting to happen.

During the day, I have seen people trip and fall due to the uneven surfaces, curbs and ramps, which are a real threat to public safety. At night – because there is no lighting of any kind – the route is positively deadly, with no one able to see the surface and the dangers it holds.

On one level, this is an outrage for a city about to become European City of Culture and a city that thrives on tourism.

On another and more important level, the situation is an insult to the people of Malta.

The last time I saw such a situation I was in Banjul, capital of Gambia. I suppose Malta is being run like a Third World country and one should not be surprised. If it has not happened already, some will be badly injured or even killed and I hope criminal action will be taken against those responsible.

It is shocking that the pedestrian entry to the capital city and Parliament should be left in such a dangerous state. Has anyone in government ever heard of public safety or ‘health and safety’? Had this been the entry/exit of a football stadium, the police would close it down due to safety concerns.

If there is an emergency in the city and masses of people would have to flee over the bridge towards the Triton Fountain, it would surely be a massacre.

Why has no one in power noticed?

I am trying to find volunteers to help make this route safe at night, at least by holding torches and other portable lighting devices to help pedestrians until the government does something about it.