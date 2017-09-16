Advertising on air

I refer to the letter by Joe Genevose entitled ‘Sleeping on the job’ (September 7).

He complained about the alleged comparative method used in an advert for “digital audio broadcasting”.

The Broadcasting Authority had already acknowledged and replied to his e-mail informing him that the issue raised in his complaint does not fall under its remit.

Broadcasting legislation on advertising does not regulate content that is comparative or consist of any misleading content.

However, Genovese was invited to give the Broadcasting Authority all the necessary details to refer this advert to the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

He chose not to pursue his complaint.