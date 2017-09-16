Nine-man Balzan hold out

Paul Fenech (right), one of the players sent off against the Spartans.

Paul Fenech and Bojan Kaljevic were ordered off during the goalless draw against Hamrun Spartans.

Balzan had two players sent off in a somewhat temperamental second-half display when Fenech and Kaljevic departed in a three-minute of red-card mayhem.

But the nine remaining Balzan players were relieved to be up against and impotent Hamrun side who could not break through to secure their third win in four games.

For all their midfield dominance, Balzan lacked any real attacking threat in the opening period. Their eagerness and technical superiority in the middle of the pitch was not matched in the final third.

The early substitutions appeared to disrupt the Hamrun ranks, allowing Balzan to show some semblance of form. On 45 minutes, Balzan were awarded a penalty after Tiago had fouled Bojan Kaljevic but Carlos de Fiori blasted his effort over the bar. Paul Fenech, unleased a dipping shot which Steve Sultana did well to turn away for a corner.

Fenech who had already been booked for the foul on Leo, received a second booking from referee Matthew Degabriele shy the hour mark.

The game was littered with fouls as tempers became increasingly frayed and two minutes later, Kaljevic became the second Balzan player to see red when he was sent off for remarks he passed towards the referee.

Nine-man Balzan were in danger of being pulled apart by their opponents. But a lack of potency up front for Hamrun threatened to annul their two-man advantage as the Spartans struggled to make any significant breakthrough.

And Sultana produced a smart save on substitute Alfred Effiong who frighten Hamrun with a late incursion in the Spartans box.