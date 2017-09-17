Gzira stun champions

Andrew Cohen of Gzira shoots at goal against his former club Hibernians. Photo: Dominic Borg

Gzira United maintained a perfect record on top the BOV Premier League table as they defeated champions Hibernians 3-2 in a clash for the top spot.

For the Maroons, this was the fourth win in as many matches which puts them four points ahead of Floriana and five ahead of Hibernians, Valletta, Senglea and the Spartans although the Citizens have a game in hand. On the other hand, Hibernians suffered their first defeat after dropping their first points last week.

Gzira held the initiative and created the better chances in the early stages but although Hibs had a player sent off, and eventually two, they still adopted a cautious approach. Hibernians never gave up and during the second half, shared the exchanges with their opponents for long stretches and went close to rescuing a point before Andrew Cohen dealt the final blow.

Despite the draw with Floriana last week, Hibernians coach Mark Miller left his team unchanged. Gzira, on the other hand, had one change from the team which defeated Tarxien as Sem Kamana replaced Andre White.

The Maroons had the first attempt at goal on the 2nd minute with an Andrew Cohen freekick which was parried by Andrew Hogg. Three minutes later, Amadou Samb tried to surprise the Hibs

custodian following a cross from the right by Roderick Briffa but Hogg performed a good save. The Senegalese tried his luck once again on the 19th minute with a shot from the right, deflected by Rui da Gracia and Hogg tipped the ball into a corner.

Gzira however managed to take the lead on the 21st minute when they were awarded a penalty after Rui da Gracia handled the ball inside the area following a shot by Ndubisi Emmanuel Okoye – an incident which also cost the Equatorial Guinean defender a second yellow card - with Amadou Samb converting from the penalty spot.

Four minutes later, the Paolites were also awarded a penalty after Clifford Gatt Baldacchino brought Jurgen Degabriele down just inside the area but the latter’s effort from the penalty spot hit the upright.

The Maroons went close once again with a long-distance freekick by Gary Muir which was deflected into a corner by Hogg with particular difficulty on the 28th minute. Hibs replied with a Rodolfo Soares effort, served by Kristensen, which hit the woodwork on the 36th minute. A few seconds later, in a counter attack for Gzira, Okoye just failed to connect off an inviting cross by Tounkara from the right.

The Paolites went close once again two minutes from the end of the first half with a Jorge Elias header following a cross from the left by Kreuzriegler but Anthony Curmi managed to block his attempt.

In added time, Jorge Elias had a shot from the left deflected into a corner and from the resulting corner by Jackson Lima, Martin Kreuzriegler flicked the ball home past goalkeeper Anthony Curmi to level matters.

Hibernians were reduced to nine men on the 62nd minute after Marcelo Dias received a second yellow card. Gzira gained more confidence and Amadou Samb had a goal disallowed for an offside on the 72nd minute and three minutes later, Okoye hit the side netting with a good shot from the right.

The Maroons, however, regained the lead on the 77th minute when Amadou Samb stole the ball off substitute Joseph Mbong and managed to beat Hogg with an angled shot from the left.

However four minutes from time, Hibernians restored equilibrium when referee Philp Farrugia ordered another penalty after Moises Avila Perez floored substitute Dunstan Vella inside the area with substitute Clayton Failla, who had just replaced Bjorn Krisentensen, making no mistake from the penalty spot.

Clayton Failla tried to surprise Anthony Curmi with a long-distance shot from the left one minute from time but the Gzira goalkeeper turned the ball into a corner.

But the game was not over yet as one minute in added time, the Maroons notched the winner thanks to former Hibs captain Andrew Cohen who beat Hogg with a well-placed shot from outside the area.