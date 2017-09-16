Celtic march on as Aberdeen drop points

Celtic reaffirmed their domestic dominance with a crushing 4-0 Ladbrokes Premiership triumph over Ross County.

Brendan Rodgers' side - thrashed 5-0 at home by Paris St Germain in their Champions League opener on Tuesday - looked altogether more at ease on Saturday, and Australia midfielder Tom Rogic drove them ahead in the 13th minute.

Moussa Dembele - back after a hamstring injury which had kept him out since July - fired in the Hoops' second goal three minutes before the break and winger James Forrest added two more in the second half to extend the treble winners' unbeaten domestic run to 55 games.

Second-placed Aberdeen remained unbeaten in the league but were held to a disappointing 1-1 home draw against Kilmarnock.

The Dons started in rip-roaring fashion and were well worthy of Stevie May's 10th-minute opener, but they dropped off the pace of the game in astonishing fashion and it was no surprise when Jordan Jones lashed home the leveller early in the second half.

Rangers had also lost ground on leaders Celtic when they could only manage a 2-2 draw against 10-man Partick Thistle at the Energy Check Stadium on Friday night.

Dundee got their season up and running as Ajay Leitch-Smith's first two goals for the club earned a 3-2 win over St Johnstone.

Neil McCann's side had just one point going into the Tayside derby, but upset the odds by ending St Johnstone's unbeaten start to the season in a match which saw three penalties awarded in seven minutes.

Leitch-Smith, on his first start for the club, netted twice and Sofien Moussa scored from the spot, sandwiched by two Liam Craig penalties for Saints - the second of which saw Darren O'Dea sent off for Dundee.

Louis Moult hit a double as Motherwell came from two down to seal a 2-2 draw at Hibernian.

Anthony Stokes had scored a brace himself, netting a 21st-minute penalty before capitalising on some slack defending to put Hibs well in command 12 minutes into the second half.

But Moult - who earlier hit the woodwork - headed Motherwell back in the game and then levelled matters with an impressive strike 10 minutes later.

Hibs' Edinburgh rivals Hearts were made to fight all the way as they claimed their first win since Craig Levein's return as boss with a 2-1 triumph at Hamilton's SuperSeal Stadium.

The Jambos looked to be firmly in control after Ross Callachan's early strike was followed up by Kyle Lafferty's penalty midway through the opening period.

But, when Rakish Bingham pulled one back for Accies, Hearts began to unravel and were glad to eventually hear the full-time whistle.