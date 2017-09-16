Opening of bingo hall
Malta Gaming Authority executive chairman Joseph Cuschieri officially inaugurated the fourth Bingo & Gaming hall in Naxxar Road, Birkirkara. Seen here with Mr Cuschieri are directors Mark Gasan and Mario Gauci at the event that marks another milestone for Bingo & Gaming’s further investment in Malta.
