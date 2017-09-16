Watch: A look at a tormented life... and a unique sound (ARTE)
A look at the tormented life of Clara Haskil (1895-1960), and the dazzling purity and fluidity of her unique sound.
Her 10-year professional career was short but disproportionately influential.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.