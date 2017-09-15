Advert
Friday, September 15, 2017, 21:51 by Reuters

Britain raises security threat level to critical, PM May says

Level means an attack is 'expected'

Forensic workers work near the Parsons Green station. Photo: Reuters

Forensic workers work near the Parsons Green station. Photo: Reuters

Britain lifted its national security threat level to critical from severe today, meaning an attack is expected, after a bomb on a London commuter train injured 29 people.

Prime Minister Theresa May said in a televised statement that armed police and members of the military would be seen on the streets in the coming days.

"For this period, military personnel will replace police officers on guard duties at certain protected sites that are not accessible to the public,” she said.

Military personnel will replace police officers on guard duties at certain protected sites that are not accessible to the public

She was speaking after a home-made bomb on a packed rush-hour commuter train in London engulfed a carriage in flames early this morning in Britain's fifth major terrorism incident this year, but apparently failed to fully explode.

Passengers heading into the British capital fled in panic after the blast as the train was about to depart Parsons Green underground station in West London at 8.20am.

Some suffered burns and others were injured in a stampede to escape but health officials said none were thought to be in a serious condition.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the blast, accoding to the militant group's Amaq news agency.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: 'Terrorist' blast on London tube...

  2. Watch: Boys "cried from barred windows"...

  3. North Korea fires another missile over Japan

  4. Iceland's government crumbles amid scandal

  5. Over 2,000kg of cannabis seized in Sicily

  6. 8 perish in sweltering Florida nursing...

  7. Picture of mother cradling dead infant...

  8. Knifeman attacks soldier in Paris subway

  9. Macedonia wants EU membership process,...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed