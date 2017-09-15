Spiritual readings of St Paul’s letters

On the 1,950th anniversary of St Paul’s martyrdom, the Metropolitan Cathedral Chapter is organising Lectio Divina in collaboration with the Department of Holy Scripture at the Faculty of Theology in the University of Malta.

What is Lectio Divina?

In Christianity, Lectio Divina (Divine Reading) is a traditional Benedictine practice of scriptural reading, meditation and prayer intended to promote communion with God and to increase the knowledge of God’s Word.

Lectio Divina is not a theological analysis of biblical passages, nor treating scripture as texts to be studied, but viewing them with Christ as the key to their meaning, as the Living Word. In the constitution Dei Verbum the Second Vatican Council recommended Lectio Divina to the public and its importance was affirmed by Pope Benedict XVI when speaking at the 40th anniversary of Dei Verbum.

The Lectio Divina is being held at the hall within the Benedictine Sisters monastery today from 6.30 to 7.30pm. Entrance from the main square of Mdina.

These will be held every Friday until December 15. They are open for the public and free of charge.

For more information, write or call Mdina parish on 2145 6620/2145 4136/7961 6970 or send an e-mail to: [email protected].