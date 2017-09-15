Announcements

BORG. On September 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, SAMUEL, widower of Maria Stella, of Ħamrun (former director Firm Nicholas Borg Coffee Dealers), aged 96, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Mary and husband Alfred Cassar, Anthony and wife Patricia, Anna, Nicholas and wife Catherine, Nathalie and husband Angelo Cinque, and Gaetano, his grandchildren, great-grandchild, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, September 15 at 2pm for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On September 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, TERESA, aged 85, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her much loved family. She bore her long, final illness with exemplary fortitude and dignity. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Carmelo, her children Joseph and Minda, Patrick and Josette, Natalie and Mario Ellul, and Isabelle and David Caruana-Dingli, her grandchildren Tammy and Ben Chetcuti, Alexandra and Mario Borg, Katrina and Simon Portelli, Kristin and Matthew Dalli, Richard, Florinda, Sophie and Daniel, David, and Malcolm, her great-grandsons Luke, Zack, Philip and Michael, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, September 15 at 1.30pm for Gzira parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

COLEIRO. On September 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE (Josette), aged 49, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband John and her beloved daughter Francesca and her boyfriend Lucas, her nephews and nieces Caiden, Kayne and Giulia, her brothers and sisters Andrew, Marianne, Maria, Eileen, Raymond, Alfred, Gino and Carmen, her father-in-law Dominic and in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday at 1.30pm for Balluta parish church, St Julian’s where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family wishes that those attending the funeral service do not wear black. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund, Valletta, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PRIVITERA. On September 13, JOHN, aged 90, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his beloved and devoted wife Violet, his children Simone and her husband Robert Anastasi, Austin and his wife Myriam and Mark, his grandchildren Matthew and his husband Jason, Rachel and her partner Clint, Gianluca and Maria, his sister Violet and brothers Victor and Joe, of Australia, and Eddy and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, his carer Jenny, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, September 16 at 9am for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank the staff at Ward M1, Mater Dei Hospital, for their special care and dedication.

Requiem Mass

On the first anniversary of the death of ALEXANDER GOLLCHER, a Mass for his repose will be said tomorrow, Saturday, September 16 at 6.30pm at Balzan parish church dedicated to the Annunciation of Our Lady. We give thanks for his life and pray for the repose of his soul. May he rest in peace with Our Lord.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – Capt. JOE AGIUS, MC. Treasured memories of a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, today the 16th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by Brigida and Moira.

BORG – ALEXANDER LAWRENCE. Unforgettable and treasured memories of a very dear brother, uncle, friend and teacher, specially remembered on the first anniversary of his passing away.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed and very dear.

Always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. Mary, Giselle, Mary Jane, Kris, Adam, Mary Iona and Isla.

BORG. In everlasting memory and unfading memory of PHILIP, beloved husband of the late Elvira, and a loving father, today the ninth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and always in our hearts and prayers. His children.

SULTANA – DONALD. In ever loving memory, on the seventh anniversary of his passing on. Fondly remembered by his brother Arnold, in-laws, nephews and nieces. Masses said today at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.