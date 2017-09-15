We will be ready

Politics is a service. That phrase is repeated so often it risks becoming banal. But if even for a moment we neglect that principle and get lost in other reasons for political activity, we go down the road of self-indulgence, power-hunger, even corruption.

I do not presume to teach anyone why they should be in politics. Until now my participation has been that of a committed layman. I can only speak for my reasons for stepping up at this point in my life and what must therefore be my inspiration every working day ahead of me.

It is about making people’s lives better: all people. Whether they vote for the Nationalist Party or not, whether they have supported me in this leadership campaign or made every effort to have someone else elected instead, whether they were born here or joined our journey at some later point in their life, whether they have any interest in politics or think anyone in this business is in it for themselves. Our work must be for the benefit of all.

I have no illusions about the political life ahead of me. I know that the only gratification I can hope for is knowing that I have given every ounce of energy and commitment to the benefit of my community. I look at the careers of previous PN leaders and I do not see pursuit of personal glory, let alone personal profit. I see commitment to truth, justice, fairness and the prosperity of the many, not the few. Or the one.

And I think nowhere is this more remarkable than in the case of Simon Busuttil, who hands over in a matter of hours the grave responsibility of leading our great party. He has not enjoyed the gratification of electoral success. But that does not diminish, even by a blemish, his exemplary contribution to our community.

He stood alone as a beacon of honesty and committed political transparency, facing down the rampant corruption, nepotism and rot of Keith Schembri’s regime.

We must finish what he started. And we need him to stick around until the battle of corruption is won and we have realised together his vision of honest politics.

This election process has been unique, and no doubt in some instances bruising to candidates and to the party as a collective. The obvious outcome of the process is the choice of a leader. But that is just the obvious. There is more that we will have achieved.

We have seen Alex Perici Calascione grow in stature and articulate a message of competence, of stability and of continuity. We have seen Frank Portelli expand our political discourse and touch on aspects of the social agenda we have been neglecting. The PN will be so much the better party with their continued and enhanced commitment and participation.

Ultimately a choice for the leadership position will be made by our members. They will choose between Chris Said and myself. But everyone should be reassured members do not have to give up on either one of us and our fullest, uncompromised and completely dedicated focus on the good of the party and the country we both love. I have no doubt that in whatever role the members choose for him, Chris will be the same arduous and selfless politician he has been up to now.

You may see us now bruised and beset by doubts. We are setting our house in order, and no one thought it would be easy

With all this, clearly, I stand before the members of the PN undertaking to add a new way of realising our old tradition: of readying our party to become once more the nation’s natural choice.

During the last few weeks I have explained my ideas on how to rethink our programmes for the management of our economy, our education, our social policy, our environment planning, our urban security and other key policy sectors.

I do not claim to have all the answers to the questions Malta should be asking itself over the next several years. Anyone who makes that claim is a self-anointed messiah with serious issues of self-delusion.

We must find the answers together: old and new members of the party, supporters of Chris, of me and of any one of the candidates, incumbent MPs and new candidates, Simon Busuttil’s team, section committee members, old and new, veteran PN supporters and people who have never up to today shown any interest in politics.

Because the questions we need to answer are too great for any one woman or man.

How will we sustain our economy without ruining the landscape that frames our lives?

How will we prepare our children to a fulfilled life in tomorrow’s world? How will we find harmony for all our neighbourhoods and overcome prejudices and unjustified fears? How will we bridge the gap between rich and poor?

The service we offer our nation is in the answers to these questions.

For no one is greater than the party, I stand in front of the members as the least one of them, both arms outstretched. I know anyone and everyone that holds the PN close to their heart will join me.

You may see us now bruised and beset by doubts. We are setting our house in order, and no one thought it would be easy, though few would have even feared it would prove quite so tough.

But we will be over this in days.

Months and years of hard work together await us.

Malta will find us as united, as competent, as honest and as ready to serve her as she has ever found the PN whenever she called upon our party to serve.

Adrian Delia is a Nationalist Party leadership candidate.