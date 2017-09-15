'Why do I have to pay this money?': Man granted bail gets himself sent to prison

An everyday argument between a couple has landed a man behind bars after he refused to fork out €1,000 for bail and got into an argument with the court.

Italian national Salvatore Agata, 25, residing at Rabat, had first got into trouble after police visited his residence in April after receiving an anonymous call reporting a loud shouting match at the house.

“We had an argument and someone called the police. It was a normal argument,” the man’s girlfriend testified today. “The police arrived and I handed them my ID card but Salvatore had refused.” The man, who claimed to have studied law, had told the police that they had no right to ask for his personal documents.

The court, presided over by magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera, heard the prosecution explain how Mr Agata had refused to go to the Rabat police station when summoned, telling the officer that “it was up to him to decide whether to attend or not.”

Police returned with an arrest warrant yesterday evening and marched him to the police station, where he turned aggressive and reportedly repped an officer's uniform.

Mr Agata today told the court he did not see why he had to hand over documents to police.

"Why? I am at home, I am doing nothing wrong," he recalled himself saying.

The man's plea of innocence and request for bail prompted the prosecution to point out that Mr Agata "appeared to have a history of problems with authority and the police” and had been forcefully restrained on other occasions.

Defence lawyer Martin Fenech noted that his client had not been informed of the reason for his arrest.

Upon being granted bail against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €2,000, Mr Agata immediately voiced his objections, declaring that he did not have enough money. “Why I have to pay this money?” he argued.

Being told that failure to pay would land him back in custody, the man blurted out “I go to the Italian embassy. I don’t pay nothing, my life is free.” Other conditions related to the signing of the bail book and the surrender of his mobile phone, were met with similar loud objections by the man seated in the dock.

In spite of the magistrate's attempt to calmly explain in simple terms the conditions of bail, Mr Agata refused to take heed.

“Where am I to take my €1,000 from?” shouted the Italian, gesturing towards his private parts. Handcuffed and loudly protesting all the way, the man was ushered out of the courtroom after having tested the patience of the court to the limit.

The man's girlfriend had also to be ushered out as she vociferously aired her complaints too.

Inspector Elliott Magro prosecuted. Lawyer Martin Fenech was defence counsel.