What you can do to mark the European Mobility Week 2017

The Malta National Electromobility Platform within Transport Malta is organising a number of initiatives and activities to mark the European Mobility Week which is held between September 16 and 22. The theme for this year’s edition is “Sharing gets You Further. The theme reflects the notion that the sharing of transport modes lightens the burden on the streets and makes them more efficient

National Car Free Day

National Car Free Day will be held on Sunday 17th in Vittoriosa and on the 22nd in Għarb . Events will be held during this day and various streets in the village cores of these two localities will be closed for traffic. More details are available on www.electromobility.gov.mt

It is an opportunity for citizens to try alternative means of transport including public transport, the harbour ferry services, cycling and walking. Valletta Ferry Services are offering a fare reduction on Sunday on the route Valletta – Vittoriosa – Valletta.

4th National Bicycle Ride on September 21

The fourth edition of the National Bicycle Ride will be organised on September 21, Independence Day. Registration for this activity is free of charge and will open on the same day at 8am at the parking area in front of the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects. The Ride will start

The ride will start from this point at 8.30am and will finish at about 11.30am at the same place. The riders will be accompanied by a number of electric vehicles provided by Transport Malta. Participants will be given a free T-shirt. Participants will have the opportunity to win a lottery giving them a financial grant to purchase an electric bicycle and cycling equipment.