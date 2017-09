You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

A 36-year-old man was rushed to hospital this morning after he fell from height at a construction site in Birkirkara.

The Birżebbuġa resident was working the site at Triq il-Gummar when the accident happened.

He was taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance, where doctors are assessing his injuries. No more information was available at the time of writing.