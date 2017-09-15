Today's front pages

Good morning. Adrian Delia and Chris Said dominate front pages today, with the two Nationalist Party leadership candidates getting all the headlines following yesterday evening's debate.

The Times of Malta splashes with "Contenders promise reform" above a photo of the two men squaring off at the debating table.

In a secondary front page story, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna dismisses European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker's calls for a pan-European taxation policy as "unrealistic".

The Malta Independent also leads with a photo of Dr Said and Dr Delia, with the paper's leading story featuring a lawyer angered by a PN decision to deny him a vote on Saturday after he admitted to being a freemason.

L-Orizzont front page features a photo of both the PN leadership contenders along with a summary of yesterday's debate.

The paper's leading story, however, says that young people are in favour of having a sperm bank in Malta, with the paper reporting that a youth parliament has also suggested handing out free condoms in youth hotspots and creating a nighttime childcare centre where sex workers can leave their children.

In-Nazzjon leads with a large photo of Dr Delia and Dr Said shaking hands at the debate, with the newspaper reporting that 15,000 PN members will be choosing the party's new leader.