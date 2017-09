A 34-year-old Żabbar man was grievously injured this morning when he was hit by a car in his hometown.

Police said they were called to Misraħ San Nikola at around 7.45am. The man was hit by a Toyota Aygo driven by a 48-year-old woman who also hails from Żabbar.

He was rushed to Mater Dei hospital, where he is being treated.

Police say they are investigating further.