Mayors to boycott Marsa protest over far-right presence

The mayors of Marsa, Ħamrun, Paola, Pieta’, Msida, Gżira and Floriana will boycott the solidarity walk being organised in Marsa on Sunday as they object to the presence of far-right activists.

The “solidarity walk” was organised by a group of Marsa residents and will be held on Sunday at 9.30am.

The anti-immigration ‘Patriots’ party will be at the walk, which it said was being organised by residents and not by any political party.

Meetings are still underway between the Labour mayors and councillors, the association and the government over ways to improve security in the localities – which they said had already led to an improvement in the situation.



Read: Impassioned call for national burden sharing of migrants



